The wife of a British academic jailed by a UAE court on spying charges said on Friday that she had asked for clemency and that she was now waiting to see what happened.

The United Arab Emirates signalled on Friday that Matthew Hedges, who was sentenced on Wednesday on charges of spying for the British government, could be freed.

"We have asked for clemency, we will wait to see what happens," Hedges' wife Daniela Tejada, told Reuters.