Multiple hate crimes suspected in West Bank

Malicious graffiti warning, "Yitzhar evacuation equals price tag" were sprayed and truck tires were punctured overnight Thursday in the Palestinian town of Huwara in the West Bank.

Two masked men were caught on security cameras puncturing the tires.

Earlier, malicious graffiti and slashed tires of 15 vehicles were reported in the nearby Palestinian village of Asira a-Kabalia.

In addition, the Star of David was sprayed on one of the vehicles and the writing "Fight the enemy, not the brother" was found on one of the houses in the village.

The suspects, who were caught on camera next to one of the vandalized vehicles, fled the scene.

The police launched an investigation into the incidents.