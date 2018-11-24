Lavrov: Russia ready to mediate between Palestinians, Israel

Russia would be ready to host a meeting between Palestinians and Israel and to act as a mediator, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday.

Lavrov was speaking to reporters during a two-day trip to Rome.

Lavrov said that the resolution of the conflict would also help strengthen the stability of the entire Middle East: "Stabilizing stability

"The agreement between Israel and the Palestinians must be based on the UN proposal and the initiative of the Arab League," Levrov said, adding that "in the past they tried to invent new game rules that were not based on international law. This only spoiled the chances of solving the complex situation."