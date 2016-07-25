Channels
Brazil's BRF CEO: Bolsonaro will ditch Israel embassy move
Reuters|Published:  11.23.18 , 17:08

Brazilian food processor BRF SA does not believe the government of far-right President-elect Jair Bolsonaro will move Brazil's embassy in Israel, a measure which could be detrimental to a profitable trade relationship between Brazilian meat producers and consumers of halal products in the Muslim world.

 

Speaking as a panelist in an industry event on Friday, Chief Executive Officer Pedro Parente said he thinks the plans, which were not reaffirmed after Bolsonaro's election last month, "will naturally die away."

 


