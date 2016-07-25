Channels
US report says climate change will batter economy
Reuters|Published:  11.24.18 , 00:07
Climate change will cost the US economy hundreds of billions of dollars by the end of the century, damaging everything from human health to infrastructure and agricultural production, according to a government report issued on Friday.

 

The White House dismissed the congressionally mandated reported as inaccurate.

 

The report, written with the help of more than a dozen US government agencies and departments, outlined the projected impact of global warming in every corner of American society, in a dire warning that is at odds with the Trump administration's pro-fossil-fuels agenda.

 


