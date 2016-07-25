US report says climate change will batter economy

Climate change will cost the US economy hundreds of billions of dollars by the end of the century, damaging everything from human health to infrastructure and agricultural production, according to a government report issued on Friday.
The White House dismissed the congressionally mandated reported as inaccurate.
The report, written with the help of more than a dozen US government agencies and departments, outlined the projected impact of global warming in every corner of American society, in a dire warning that is at odds with the Trump administration's pro-fossil-fuels agenda.