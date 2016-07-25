Turkey: Trump shows he will turn blind eye to Khashoggi killing

ANKARA (Reuters) - US President Donald Trump’s comments about Jamal Khashoggi’s killing show the US president will turn a blind eye to the issue no matter what investigators uncover, Turkey’s foreign minister said on Friday.

On Tuesday, Trump vowed to remain a “steadfast partner” of Saudi Arabia despite saying that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman may have known about the plan to murder Khashoggi last month.

Criticising Trump’s stance for putting commercial deals with Riyadh ahead of justice, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said human life should take precedence.

“This statement that Trump made also means: ‘No matter what happens, I will turn a blind eye.’ This is not a correct approach. Not everything is money,” Cavusoglu told broadcaster CNN Turk.

He also said the United States had not informed Turkey of an audio recording regarding Khashoggi’s killing, a day after a Turkish newspaper said that the CIA had signalled to Turkey it had a recording in which the crown prince ordered to “silence Khashoggi”.