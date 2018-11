Police arrested Saturday two suspects from Jaljulia, aged 27 and 24, at Ben Gurion Airport on suspicion of involvement in firing at the Ayalon Prison complex in Ramle, Central israel and Hadarim Detention Center in the Sharon area. The two suspects fled to Romania on Friday.

One suspect was released after he was questioned by authorities.

"I am glad that the police didn't rush to judgment and released him," his lawyer said.