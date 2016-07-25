Netanyahu on Rouhani: world nations should join sanctions against Iran

Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Benjamin Netanyahu referred Saturday to the comments of Iran's President Hassan Rouhani, who said earlier Saturday that Israel is a "cancerous tumor established by Western countries to advance their interests in the Middle East."

"Israel knows how to defend itself against the murderous regime in Iran. Rouhani's hateful rhetoric calling for the destruction of Israel proves once again why the nations of the world should join the sanctions against the Iranian terror regime, which also threatens them," Netanyahu said.