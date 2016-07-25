Austria: 'Our support for Israel is not open to negotiations'

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz condemned Saturday Iranian President Hassan Rouhani's statement that "Israel is a cancerous tumor in the region."

"I strongly condemn the recently unacceptable statements by President Rouhani's regarding Israel," wrote Kurz on Twitter.

"Questioning Israel's right to exist and calling for its destruction is absolutely unacceptable," said Kurz and added that Austria has a historic responsibility to fight against all forms of anti-Semitism and support Israel. "Israel's security is not open to negotiations," he stressed.