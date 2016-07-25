Channels
Next IDF Chief of Staff position approved
Inbar Tvizer, Shahar Hay|Published:  11.25.18 , 14:43
Major-General Aviv Kochavi's appointment as the next IDF Chief of Staff was approved by the government Sunday.

 

Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Benjamin Netanyahu reported that despite Lt. Gen. Gadi Eisenkot's plan to end his tenure at the

end of the year, he will remain in his post until January 15, 2019.

 

"The appointment of Aviv Kochavi will be brought to government approval Sunday," Netanyahu said at the start of the government's meeting.

 

"He is an outstanding and highly accomplished officer, full of innovative ideas, and I am sure he will raise the IDF to new heights and face the challenges like his predecessor. Eisenkot and Kochavi asked for a few more weeks for an orderly transition. We thank Eisenkot for his dedicated and important service during a difficult time," the prime minister said.

 

 


