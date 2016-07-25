Poland is intimidating our journalists - US-owned Polish broadcaster

WARSAW - US-owned private Polish broadcaster TVN said it was facing intimidation after members of Poland's internal security agency entered a TVN cameraman's house and called him to a hearing over accusations he propagated Nazi propaganda.

The camera operator, Piotr Wacowski, went undercover to film a neo-nazi group for a report broadcast in January by the network, which is controlled by US entertainment firm Discovery Inc..

Poland's National Prosecutor's Office said on Sunday it was premature to accuse Wacowski and it had referred the case to a regional prosecutor's office for further examination, Polish state-news agency PAP reported.

A spokesman for Poland's internal security agency declined to comment. A government spokeswoman did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Earlier this week, US ambassador to Poland Georgette Mosbacher told Polish lawmakers that US Congress could withdraw support for Poland if the free press faced attacks, Polish news website Polska Times reported.