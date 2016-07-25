Magnitude 6.3 earthquake hits western Iran, no fatalities reported

Iran said on Sunday that no fatalities had been reported so far after an earthquake of 6.3 magnitude struck near its western border with Iraq, Iranian state TV reported. "No reports of any fatalities (have been reported) yet and most of the injured were hurt while fleeing, not due to quake damage," Pirhossein Koulivand, head of the Iranian state emergency services, told state TV.
The US Geological Survey (USGS) said the quake was at a depth of 65 km (40 miles) and struck 114 km northwest of the city of Ilam, close to Iran's border with Iraq.