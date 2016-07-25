Channels
Weather:
  
Ynetnews on Twitter Ynetnews on Facebook

Thousands use UN day to protest violence against women
AP|Published:  11.26.18 , 01:19

Protesters in cities across Europe and elsewhere marked the UN International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women on Sunday, with tens of thousands turning out in Madrid and demonstrators in Istanbul greeted by tear gas.

 

Hundreds of women gathered in Istanbul's Tunel Square to march on the city's main pedestrian Istiklal Avenue. Dozens of police formed a barricade and prevented the group from marching, saying their demonstration was not permitted. Police fired several rounds of tear gas to stop the group.

 


פרסום ראשון: 11.26.18, 01:19
    |
    • |
  • RSS
    • |
  • About
    • |
  • Contact us
    • |
  • Privacy Policy
    • |
  • Terms of use
    • |
  • Advertise with us
    • |
  • Site Map

Site developed by     Copyright © Yedioth Internet. All rights reserved.