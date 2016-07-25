Iran quake injures more than 700, Rouhani orders relief effort

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said no effort should be spared to help victims of a 6.3 magnitude earthquake on Iran's western border with Iraq that injured more than 700 people, most suffering minor wounds, state television reported on Monday.
The Sunday night earthquake was felt in at least seven provinces of Iran, but most strongly in Kermanshah, where last year more than 600 people were killed and thousands injured in the country's deadliest earthquake in more than a decade.
"Rouhani has ordered officials to do whatever is necessary to provide help for the victims of the earthquake," TV reported.
The head of Iran's Red Crescent Society, Mahmoud Mohammadi Nasab, told TV that there were no fatalities.
TV aired footage of damaged houses in the town of Sarpol-e Zahab in Kermanshah where some people remain homeless following last year's 7.3 magnitude quake.