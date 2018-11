Yesh Atid Chairman MK Yair Lapid criticized Prime Minister Netanyahu for “an attempt to hollow out the draft law”, following Netanyahu’s request that the High Court of Justice postpones discussions on the matter.

“The bill, written and approved by the IDF, is a unique opportunity to reach a consensus,” said Lapid. “All that needs to happen is that the prime minister commits not to maneuver around this, so the bill can be passed,” he concluded.