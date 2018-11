IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Gadi Eisenkot sent a clarifying letter to IDF commanding officers following Former IDF deputy chief of staff Maj.-Gen. Yair Golan’s criticism of Education Minister Naftali Bennett.

“The IDF is the army of the State of Israel and is under the government’s rule,” the letter said. “We must avoid personal and political considerations and dismiss voices the cause a rift between us, that distracts us from our mission.”