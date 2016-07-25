Channels
Brexit battle moves to Parliament
AP|Published:  11.26.18 , 20:57
Following the signing of the Brexit papers, a British political battle over the separation from the EU is expected to begin.

 

The deal must be approved by the UK Parliament, where no party has a majority and lawmakers range from burn-the-bridges Brexiteers to
reconciliation-seeking supporters of the EU. Legislators on both sides hate the deal, a compromise that keeps Britain outside the EU with no say but still subject to the rules and the obligations of membership at least until the end of 2020 while a permanent new relationship is worked out.

 

Prime Minister Theresa May said Monday that Parliament will vote on the deal Dec. 11.

 


