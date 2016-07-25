NASA spacecraft lands on red planet after six-month journey

A NASA spacecraft designed to burrow beneath the surface of Mars landed on the red planet Monday after a six-month, 300-million-mile (482-million-kilometer) journey and a perilous, six-minute descent through the rose-hued atmosphere.
After waiting in white-knuckle suspense for confirmation to arrive from space, flight controllers at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California, leaped out of their seats and erupted in screams, applause and laughter as the news came in that the three-legged InSight spacecraft had successfully touched down.