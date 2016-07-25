22 dead in blast outside northern China chemical plant

BEIJING — An explosion outside a chemical plant in northeastern China early Wednesday killed at least 22 people and destroyed scores of vehicles, in the latest challenge to efforts to boost industrial safety in the world's second-largest economy.

The blast occurred just after midnight at a loading area next to the plant operated by the Hebei Shenghua Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., according to a statement from the Zhangjiakou city government. The plant is located in Zhangjiakou, which is to play host to the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Another 22 people were injured and 38 trucks and 12 passenger cars were destroyed by fire, the statement said.

"We request that citizens do not go to the site to watch in order to avoid disrupting recovery efforts," it said.

An official at the city government propaganda department, who gave only his surname, Gao, said the accident's cause was still under investigation and no other information could be provided.