Report: IDF special force infiltrated Gaza using fake identities

A Hamas security official told the Lebanese newspaper Al Akhbar that the terror organization had completed "80 percent" of the investigation launched into the IDF's botched operations in Gaza, in which Lieutenant Lt. Col. M. was killed two weeks ago.

According to the official, the IDF soldiers entered the strip via the Erez crossing on different times, using fake identities.

It was also reported that despite the IAF's strike on the civilian vehicle in which the special force was driving before it was discovered, Hamas had managed to gather some of the equipment in it that remained intact.