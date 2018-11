The Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS) published Wednesday the socio-economic index of the population in 255 communities and local and regional councils in Israel.

According to the CBS, Jerusalem dropped from the third to the second socioeconomic class. In addition, the cities of Lod and Yeruham also dropped in rank. On the other hand, the cities of Beit She'an, Sderot and Or Yehuda, went up the socioeconomic ladder.