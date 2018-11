GOC Home Front Command Maj.-Gen. Tamir Yadai said Wednesday that in 2019 there will be "another, more complex and challenging threat against Israel."

"The Middle East has organized differently. There is a possibility of launching military campaigns on both the northern and the southern fronts, since we are aware of coordination attempts," he explained.

"During future fighting in Gaza or on the northern front, Tel Aviv residents won't be able to drink their coffee," he quipped.