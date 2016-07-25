US indicts Iranian hackers responsible for deploying 'SamSam' ransomware

The United States on Wednesday indicted two Iranians for launching a major ransomware cyber attack known as "SamSam" and sanctioned two others for helping exchange the ransom payments from Bitcoin digital currency into rials.

The 34-month long hacking scheme wreaked havoc on hospitals, schools, companies and government agencies, including the cities of Atlanta,

The deployment of the SamSam ransomware represented some of the most high-profile cyber attacks that have occurred on US soil, including one in 2016 that forced Hollywood Presbyterian Hospital in Los Angeles to turn away patients and one last year that shut down Atlanta courts and much of its city government.