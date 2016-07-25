Channels
UN: Astana meeting on Syria a missed opportunity
Reuters|Published:  11.29.18 , 10:56
Russia, Turkey and Iran failed to make any tangible progress in setting up a Syrian constitutional committee at a meeting in the Kazakh capital Astana, the office of UN Syria envoy Staffan de Mistura said in a statement on Thursday.

 

"Special Envoy de Mistura deeply regrets ... there was no tangible progress in overcoming the ten-month stalemate on the composition of the constitutional committee," it said.

 

"This was the last occasion of an Astana meeting in 2018 and has, sadly for the Syrian people, been a missed opportunity to accelerate the establishment of a credible, balanced and inclusive, Syrian-owned, Syrian-led, UN-facilitated constitutional committee."

 


