CNN fires journalist after supporting Palestinians

Journalist Marc Lamont Hill was fired by CNN Thursday following comments he made about Israel's treatment of the Palestinian.

"Marc Lamont Hill is no longer under contract with CNN,” a network spokesperson said.

During a speech he was giving, Hill called for a "free Palestine from the river to the sea."

"I support Palestinian freedom. I support Palestinian self-determination. I am deeply critical of Israeli policy and practice. I do not support anti-Semitism, killing Jewish people, or any of the other things attributed to my speech. I have spent my life fighting these things," he added on Twitter