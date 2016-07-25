Channels
CNN fires journalist after supporting Palestinians
Published:  11.30.18 , 01:25

Journalist Marc Lamont Hill was fired by CNN Thursday following comments he made about Israel's treatment of the Palestinian.

 

"Marc Lamont Hill is no longer under contract with CNN,” a network spokesperson said.

 

During a speech he was giving, Hill called for a "free Palestine from the river to the sea."

 

"I support Palestinian freedom. I support Palestinian self-determination. I am deeply critical of Israeli policy and practice. I do not support anti-Semitism, killing Jewish people, or any of the other things attributed to my speech. I have spent my life fighting these things," he added on Twitter

 


