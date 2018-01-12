At G-20, possible 'breakthrough' seen after all-night talks

All-night talks at the Group of 20 summit led to a possible "breakthrough" on fixing the global trading system, European diplomats said Saturday, as negotiations stretched into the final hours of the gathering's crucial second and final day in the Argentine capital.
Despite deep divisions going into the summit and resistance from the United States, European Union officials were optimistic and said countries were making progress on a final statement that will acknowledge problems with the World Trade Organization but commit to reforming it.