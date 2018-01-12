Netanyahu sends condolences over passing of President George H.W. Bush

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu released an official statement Saturday following the death of Former President George H.W. Bush.

“On behalf of the people of Israel, I send heartfelt condolences to the Bush family and the American people on the passing of a great American patriot … The people of Israel will always remember his commitment to Israel’s security, his important contribution to the liberation of Soviet Jewry, and his efforts to achieve peace in the Middle East at the Madrid Conference," stressed the statement.