French police struggle to quell riot in Paris

French police are struggling to regain the upper hand against violent "yellow jacket" protesters in central Paris and are spraying protesters with water cannon.
The protesters angry over rising taxes and the high cost of living sprayed graffiti on the Arc de Triomphe, torched at least one car, and broke through the metal fence of the Tuileries gardens.
Central Paris was locked down by Saturday afternoon, with all roads leading away from the arc closed off as more police moved in. Police said at least 224 people have been arrested in Saturday's riot in the French capital.