Wanted in India, fiery Islamic preacher says he has not broken any law

KANGAR - Controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik, wanted in his home country of India, said he has not broken any Indian law and was being targeted by the "enemies of Islam," in a rare public speech in Malaysia where he has sought refuge.
Naik, 53, is facing charges of money laundering and hate speech in India, where authorities last year said he has been "promoting enmity and hatred between different religious groups in India through public speeches and lectures".
The preacher has been living in Malaysia, where he has permanent residency, since India started investigating him, but he has kept a low profile over the past year amid criticism that he is a threat to peace in multi-ethnic Malaysia.