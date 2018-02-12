Iran says missile programme defensive after US test allegation

Iran said on Sunday its missile programme is defensive and not in breach of UN resolutions, the state news agency IRNA said, following a US allegation that Tehran had carried out a new missile test.
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Saturday condemned what he described as Iran's testing of a medium-range ballistic missile capable
of carrying multiple warheads as a violation of the 2015 international agreement on the Iranian nuclear programme.
"Iran's missile programme is defensive in nature... There is no Security Council resolution prohibiting the missile programme and missile tests by Iran," IRNA quoted Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Qasemi as saying in response to Pompeo's remarks.
Qasemi did not confirm or deny that Iran had carried out a new missile test.