Police to publish Case 4000 recommendations: 'Netanyahu accepted bribes'

The police are expected to publish their recommendations regarding Case 4000 (the Bezeq-Walla case) involving Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

According to reports, the police will recommend that Netanyahu be prosecuted for accepting bribes and that former Bezeq owner Shaul Elovitch be tried for bribery.

Case 4000 involves suspicions that Bezeq majority shareholder Shaul Elovitch and Prime Minister Netanyahu had a quid pro quo relationship in which Bezeq enjoyed regulatory benefits in return for favorable coverage of the Netanyahu family on Walla! News, which is owned by the telecommunications giant.