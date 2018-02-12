Police release PA's Governor of Jerusalem

The Palestinian Authority's (PA) Governor of Jerusalem Adnan Gheith was released from detention in Israel on Sunday.

Nine Fatah activists were released along with him, some of them members of the Palestinian Security Services (PSS) from the Jerusalem area.

Gheith was arrested following his involvement in the arrest of a resident of East Jerusalem, Issam Akel, an east Jerusalem resident with American citizenship, who was detained by the PA's General Intelligence Service (GIS) on suspicion of selling lands to Jews.