The High Court of Justice (HCJ) approved Sunday the complete house demolition of terrorist Islam Yusuf Hamid, who murdered Staff Sgt. Ronen Lubarsky from the elite Duvdevan Unit in Ramallah in April.

The terrorist's four-story building was built on the ruins of another house of the Hamid family that he IDF had demolished in 1990, following a terror attack carried out by Islam's brother.

The Hamid family was barred from rebuilding their house, but did so anyway.