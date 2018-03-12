Tort claim of Gaza doctor rejected

Be'er Sheva's District Court rejected Dr. Izzeldin Abuelaish's tort claim against the Defense Ministry for the incident in which his niece and three daughters were killed during Operation Cast Lead in 2009.

Two shells were fired at the house of a Palestinian facility in Jabalia, killing Abuelaish's daughters and niece and wounding others.

Abuelaish sued the state, claiming his house did not pose a danger to the IDF force that was stationed several kilometers from there, and that there was not any operational justification for the shooting.