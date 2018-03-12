Trump: 'President Xi and I have a very strong and personal relationship'

US President Donald Trump referred to US relations with China Monday.

"President Xi and I have a very strong and personal relationship. He and I are the only two people that can bring about massive and very positive change," he twitted.

In addition, Trump stated that the President of the People's Republic of China, Xi Jinping, and Russian President Vladimir Putin, will discuss putting a stop to the arms race some time in future.

"I am certain that, at some time in the future, President Xi and I, together with President Putin of Russia, will start talking about a meaningful halt to what has become a major and uncontrollable Arms Race. The US spent 716 Billion Dollars this year. Crazy!" Trump said on twitter.