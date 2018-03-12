Channels
Weather:
  
Ynetnews on Twitter Ynetnews on Facebook

Oil on front line of battle against 'the enemy'-Iranian minister
Reuters|Published:  12.03.18 , 16:26
Iran's oil industry is on the frontline of the fight against "the enemy", Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh was quoted as saying on Monday, adding that Tehran would do its utmost to counter US-led efforts to put economic pressure on the country.

 

Zanganeh, in comments reported by SHANA, the oil ministry's news agency, did not specify who he saw as the enemy but Iran is locked in confrontation with the United States, which has applied sanctions and has said that its goal is to reduce Iran's oil exports to zero.

 


פרסום ראשון: 12.03.18, 16:26
    |
    • |
  • RSS
    • |
  • About
    • |
  • Contact us
    • |
  • Privacy Policy
    • |
  • Terms of use
    • |
  • Advertise with us
    • |
  • Site Map

Site developed by     Copyright © Yedioth Internet. All rights reserved.