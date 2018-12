A young man filed a sexual abuse complaint against Rabbi Moti Elon, UVDA investigative TV program reported on Tuesday.

Alon is an Israeli Religious Zionist rabbi who was convicted on two counts of forcible sexual assault against a male minor in 2013. The minor said his meetings with Alon took on a sexual nature. According to UVDA, some of the meetings were documented.

Following a meeting with three senior rabbis, Alon resigned from public activity. He has yet to respond to the claims.