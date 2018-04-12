Channels
US gives Russia 60 days to comply with nuclear treaty
Published:  12.04.18 , 19:54
The United States delivered Russia a 60-day ultimatum on Tuesday to come clean about what Washington says is a violation of a 1987 nuclear arms control treaty or it will be forced to start a six-month process of withdrawal.

 

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Russia had developed "multiple battalions of the SSC-8 missiles", referring to the land-based, intermediate-range Cruise missile which also has the name of Novator 9M729.

 

"Its range makes it a direct menace to Europe," he told a new conference after a meeting with his NATO counterparts.

 


