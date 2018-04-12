Holocaust survivors gathering for global Hanukkah ceremonies

Hundreds of Holocaust survivors around the world marked the third night of Hanukkah on Tuesday, with menorah-lighting ceremonies paying tribute to them and the 6 million other Jews who were killed by the Nazis.

"The sense of Hanukkah is in our dear veterans who are present here today," Russia's Chief Rabbi Berel Lazar said at the ceremony in the Jewish Community Center and Synagogue in Moscow. "These people have seen war, but never gave up."