30,000 people attend main protest rally against domestic violence

Some 30,000 people, according to organizers of the women's protest, arrived at Tel Aviv's Rabin Square Tuesday evening for the main protest rally against domestic violence and murder.

"Two months ago it was my murdered mother who was taken from her loved-ones only because she wanted to be free, tomorrow it could be any one of us!" exclaimed Ortal Shafak, the daughter of Aliza Shafak, who was murdered by her husband two months ago in Netanya.

Dozens of protesters marched earlier Tuesday holding torches from Levinsky Park in southern Tel Aviv to Rabin square. The crowd shouted: "Bibi Bibi should resign," "women's blood would not be forgotten" and "shame."