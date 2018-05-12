US Republican campaign emails hacked months before election

WASHINGTON/NEW YORK—Emails accounts for a campaign group supporting Republicans running for the US House of Representatives were hacked before this year's congressional elections, according to a person familiar with the situation.
Hackers used stolen passwords to access a "small number" of US National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) email accounts in a hack discovered around April, said the person, who was not authorized to discuss details of the attack.
The NRCC changed the passwords at its web-based email provider and took steps to prevent similar attacks, the person said.
The person declined to name the email provider and said the hackers did not penetrate the NRCC's own computer systems.
The NRCC confirmed it was the victim of a cyberattack by an unknown party, but declined to say what systems were affected.
"Upon learning of the intrusion, the NRCC immediately launched an internal investigation and notified the FBI, which is now investigating the matter," NRCC spokesman Ian Prior said via email.
He did not elaborate.