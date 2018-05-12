Russia calls on Israel, Lebanon to avoid mutual provocations

On the backdrop of Operation Northern Shield, the Russian Foreign Affairs Ministry said Wednesday that "Israel has the right to protect itself as well as preventing illegal entry into its territory."

"We hope that the actions taking place will not violate UN resolution 1701, and expect UNIFIL to fulfill its mission," the ministry added.

"We call on both sides to show restraint and responsibility, avoiding provocative actions and statements, which would escalate tensions on the Israel-Lebanon border," it concluded.