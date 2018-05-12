B’Tselem wins 2018 Human Rights Prize

B’Tselem and Al-Haq organizations are among the five laureates of the 2018 Human Rights Prize of the French Republic, endowed by the French Prime Minister. The awards ceremony will be held on International Human Rights Day, December 10th, at the Ministry of Justice

“It is a particularly special honor to receive this award – together with our colleagues from Al-Haq organization. We, at B’Tselem and Al-Haq, share the same values and the same realization: that only by ending the occupation can there be a future based on human rights, equality and liberty,” B’Tselem Executive Director Hagai El-Ad said in response.