China demands Canada release Huawei executive

China has demanded Canada release a Huawei Technologies executive who was arrested in a case that adds to technology tensions with Washington and threatens to complicate trade talks.

Huawei's chief financial officer, Meng Wanzhou, faces possible extradition to the United States, according to Canadian authorities. The Globe and Mail newspaper, citing law enforcement sources, said she is accused of trying to evade US curbs on trade with Iran.

The arrest follows a US-Chinese ceasefire in a tariff war over Beijing's technology policy.