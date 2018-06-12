Gila Gamliel asks Netanyahu to appoint a woman as police commissioner

Minister of Social Equality Gila Gamliel and the General Director of the Authority for the Advancement of the Status of Women Eva Madjiboj asked Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan Thursday to appoint a woman to the police commissioner position.

"The appointment of a female police commissioner will convey a strong message to the public, attest to a change in priorities, and will enable the organization, which has suffered many setbacks in recent years, to begin a process of rehabilitation," they stated.