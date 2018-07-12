White House, Trudeau seek to distance themselves from Huawei move

President Donald Trump did not know about plans to arrest a top executive at Chinese telecoms giant Huawei in Canada, two US officials said on Thursday, in an apparent attempt to stop the incident from impeding crucial trade talks with Beijing.
Huawei Technologies Co Ltd's chief financial officer, Meng Wanzhou, the 46-year-old daughter of the company's founder, was detained in Canada on December 1st, the same day Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping dined together at the G20 summit in Buenos Aires.