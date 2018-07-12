Lebanese businessman pleads guilty to violating US sanctions

A Lebanese businessman accused of providing millions of dollars to the Hezbollah terror group pleaded guilty Thursday and admitted his role in a money laundering conspiracy in an effort to evade US sanctions, the Justice Department said.

Kassim Tajideen, 63, of Beirut, was accused of conspiring with at least five other people to conduct over $50 million in transactions with US businesses, in violation of sanctions that barred him from doing business with US people and companies because of his support for Hezbollah.

Tajideen and the five other people, whose names weren't revealed, also engaged in transactions outside the US that transmitted more than $1 billion through US financial institutions, federal prosecutors said.