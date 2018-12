The Kremlin shrugged off a US call for it to scrap a nuclear-capable missile on Friday, saying it was in compliance with the Cold-War era arms control treaty Washington accuses the missile of violating.

A senior US official said on Thursday that Russia must scrap its 9M729 nuclear-capable cruise missiles and launchers or modify the weapons' range to return to compliance with the 1987 Intermediate-range Nuclear Forces Treaty and avert a US pullout from the pact.