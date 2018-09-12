Netanyahu slams Haifa deputy mayor who supports terror groups

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu criticized Sunday the appointment of Raja Za'atra as Haifa's deputy mayor, after the candidate has repeatadtly said Hamas and Hezbollah should not be considered terrorist organizations.

"This morning I sought out Haifa Mayor Einat Kalisch in order to ask her to cancel the appointment of a deputy mayor who supports Hezbollah and Hamas, which have declared their intention to destroy the State of Israel," said Netanyahu.

"This is unacceptable; therefore, I am convinced that it will not happen," concluded Netanyahu.