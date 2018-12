IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Gadi Eisenkot met Sunday with Head of Mission and Force Commander of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon(UNIFIL), Major General Stefano Del Col, due to the advance of Operation Northern Shield.

The chief of staff stressed that Hezbollah's infiltration into Israel is in flagrant violation of UN Security Council Resolution 1701, and was intended to be the surprise component of the organization's offensive plan, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit said.